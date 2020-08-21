Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds trying to an agricultural disaster declaration for 57 counties impacted by derecho

Many Iowa crops were damaged in the Derecho on Monday.
Many Iowa crops were damaged in the Derecho on Monday.(KWQC)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she is requesting an agricultural disaster declaration from the USDA for 57 counties that were impacted by the derecho.

Gov. Reynolds requested the Secretarial Disaster Designation from the U.S. Secretary Sonny Perdue. This is different from the President’s disaster designation and would be an additional declaration. This declaration would allow Iowa producers to access USDA disaster programs.

“The derecho storm dealt another gut punch to Iowa farmers, wiping out whole fields, demolishing grain bins and other farm buildings,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa farmers serve as a critical anchor for the entire world’s food supply and it’s critical they have our support. I spoke with Sec. Perdue earlier this week and regularly engage with the Trump Administration to ensure their voices are heard as we continue to secure federal assistance.” 

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency determined that the storm touched and impacted 57 counties across the state. It is estimated that 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were severely damaged. If the declaration is approved, it would allow Iowa producers to immediately access the low-interest Farm Service Agency loans.

The counties that she requested are Adair, Audubon, Benton, Black Hawk, Boone, Buchanan, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cherokee, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Ida, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Louisa, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monona, Monroe, Muscatine, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Sac, Scott, Shelby, Story, Tama, Van Buren, Wapello, Warren, Washington, Webster, and Woodbury.

