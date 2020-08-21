Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds back in eastern Iowa to see the efforts made to feed those in need

Operation BBQ Relief announced on Friday, August 14, 2020, that it will be deploying to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to assist community members affected by the August 10 derecho.
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most Iowans who lost power from last week’s derecho have it back, but food assistance remains a serious issue for storm victims.

On Friday, afternoon, Governor Kim Reynolds was back in eastern Iowa to see some of the major efforts to feed those who need it. She toured the Operation Barbecue Relief effort, which arrived Sunday.

Gov. Reynolds said, “They just pick up and get here to help do their part, to make a difference. The ones I talked to say ‘oh my gosh’, they get more out of it than they do giving. People are so grateful and their so quick to say thanks and it was very fulfilling for them to be able to help out.”

It’s a national organization that responds to natural disasters all over the country to provide free, hot meals. Governor Reynolds says today’s stop was all about thanking Operation Barbecue Relief and all of the volunteers who are helping Iowans recover from the storm.

Mike Richter with Operation Barbecue Relief said, ”When I left Pensacola, we were thinking around 5,000 meals. When I landed I had a text and emails saying ‘find some extra equipment’. We’re probably going to double what we thought we were going to do.”

The organization got some extra equipment from a restaurant in Des Moines, which allowed it to make about 3,000 more meals per day. From Iowa, Operation Barbecue Relief is now watching wildfires in California and two hurricanes to see where they’ll be needed next.

