Four Iowa state parks to stay closed through August due to storm damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storm damage has caused the closure of four state parks in Iowa. Now, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said they’ll have to remain closed until at least the end of August.

Palisades-Kepler State Park (Linn County)

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area (Linn County)

Lake Macbride State Park (Johnson County)

Wapsipinicon State Park (Jones County)

The Iowa DNR said park staff will continue to focus their efforts on storm damage cleanup.

