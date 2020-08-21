Advertisement

Dubuque business field to benefit from newly-opened Southwest Arterial

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bad traffic has led Annie Koelker to miss many of her kids’ things, all the way across town.

But that will change now.

”I am so excited about the arterial,” she said. “It really adds a lot of flexibility to my life.”

Before the arterial opened, getting to work might have taken her 25 minutes... on a good day.

”If I get behind a school bus or do not hit the lights right might be 35 to 40,” she mentioned. “If there is inclement weather it has taken upwards of an hour and a half.”

Now she and many of her co-workers at McCullough Creative save a ton of time.

“We were actually so excited we timed ourselves on the way home and it is like 13 and a half minutes, 14 minutes somewhere in there,” she said. “So, big difference.”

Co-worker Jason Schwass said he now comes into work way more relaxed.

“It is beautiful,” he said. “I am not stressed trying to crawl through town and I do not feel angry sitting at lights, so when I get to work I am in a much better place.”

Their company benefits from the arterial as well. McCullough Creative is an advertising agency that focuses mostly on museums and exhibit trade-show design.

”We have some clients here in town, but we have a lot out of town as well,” Koelker explain. “It is just easier to get anywhere, even from supply runs to some various stores and there are some other vendors that we partner with.”

That convenience, according to Rick Dickinson, president of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, will allow for more businesses to eventually move into that area.

Dickinson explained the arterial has already showed great progress in terms of reduced traffic in what would usually be high-traffic areas.

”Development along the quarter is, more than a possibility, it is a probability,” he said. “It will take some time, especially with the economic impact on the pandemic.”

Dickinson says the arterial will be a game-changer for the business aspect of Dubuque.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

American Airlines to drop flights to Dubuque airport starting October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
American Airlines announced it will be dropping Dubuque flights from its schedule for at least a month starting on October 7.

Iowa

Trump amends Iowa declaration; providing additional FEMA assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The additional assistance authorizes federal funding to affected individuals in Linn County.

News

Mount Vernon boy creates baseball bat from damaged tree

Updated: 1 hours ago
A boy in Mount Vernon is making what he can of the trees that fell after the derecho.

Local

A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

Latest News

News

A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

Updated: 2 hours ago
A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

News

‘The most tense 30, 45 minutes of my life’: Cedar Rapids man shares derecho story

Updated: 3 hours ago
Brendan McCormick was in a Marion warehouse when its roof was ripped off — and he caught it on camera.

News

Mobile home park facing serious damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Carmen Baker’s family of four lived in a home in Edgewood Forest Mobile Home Park.

News

Mobile home damaged after storm

Updated: 3 hours ago

Iowa

Iowa City veterinary hospital seeing four times the normal level of patients, citing pandemic and derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Since last week’s strong winds in eastern Iowa, there’s one business that says they’re now seeing four times the workload than in months past.

Iowa

Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Linn County residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.