Dubuque business field to benefit from newly-opened Southwest Arterial

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bad traffic has led Annie Koelker to miss many of her kids’ things, all the way across town.

But that will change now.

”I am so excited about the arterial,” she said. “It really adds a lot of flexibility to my life.”

Before the arterial opened, getting to work might have taken her 25 minutes... on a good day.

”If I get behind a school bus or do not hit the lights right might be 35 to 40,” she mentioned. “If there is inclement weather it has taken upwards of an hour and a half.”

Now she and many of her co-workers at McCullough Creative save a ton of time.

“We were actually so excited we timed ourselves on the way home and it is like 13 and a half minutes, 14 minutes somewhere in there,” she said. “So, big difference.”

Co-worker Jason Schwass said he now comes into work way more relaxed.

“It is beautiful,” he said. “I am not stressed trying to crawl through town and I do not feel angry sitting at lights, so when I get to work I am in a much better place.”

Their company benefits from the arterial as well. McCullough Creative is an advertising agency that focuses mostly on museums and exhibit trade-show design.

”We have some clients here in town, but we have a lot out of town as well,” Koelker explain. “It is just easier to get anywhere, even from supply runs to some various stores and there are some other vendors that we partner with.”

That convenience, according to Rick Dickinson, president of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, will allow for more businesses to eventually move into that area.

Dickinson explained the arterial has already showed great progress in terms of reduced traffic in what would usually be high-traffic areas.

”Development along the quarter is, more than a possibility, it is a probability,” he said. “It will take some time, especially with the economic impact on the pandemic.”

Dickinson says the arterial will be a game-changer for the business aspect of Dubuque.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.