Decorah City Council approves face-covering mandate, waiting on Mayor’s signature

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The City Council in Decorah approved a face covering mandate on Friday.

The council voted 6-1 to approve the ordinance, but will not go in effect until it is signed and published by the Mayor. They anticipate the mandate to go into effect by the end of the month. As of August 21, the mandate is not in effect.

City staff and the police department are currently working through the ordinance to create a response and plan to educate and create awareness of the ordinance.

The city council met on Friday, August 21 and approved Ordinance 1257, a face covering mandate for the City of Decorah.... Posted by Decorah Police Department on Friday, August 21, 2020

