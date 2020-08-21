Craig Berte appointed as Cedar Falls Police Chief

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the city council meeting in Cedar Falls on Monday, the council named Craig Berte as the new Police Chief for the city.

This comes after Mayor Rob Green recommended Berte to be appointed to the position. Berte has been part of the Cedar Fall Police Department since 1991. He has served as an Investigator, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Assistant Chief.

He also served 27 years in the US Army and Army National Guard, where he was the Command Sergeant Major E-9 before retiring in 2020. He was awarded a Bronze Medal for his service in combat in Afghanistan.

“I want to thank Mayor Green and the City Council for their support and appointment to this new position,” said Chief Berte. “I am honored to lead the fine women and men of the Cedar Falls Police Division. We have outstanding officers dedicated to serving our community. We are in a challenging time for law enforcement across the United States and our leadership team is ensuring that we are seeking self-improvement and providing the best service possible to the citizens of Cedar Falls. We have always enjoyed a great amount of community support in Cedar Falls and that is one of the things that make it a great place to spend a career.”

Berte lives in Cedar Rapids with his wife and 5 children and attended the University of Northern Iowa where he obtained a degree in Criminology.

