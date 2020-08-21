Advertisement

Cleanup efforts continue following Waterloo tanker truck incident

(MGN)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Waterloo said the fuel tanker incident that occurred Thursday morning involved a psychiatric subject who had been running around a parking lot naked before taking a tractor trailer loaded with about 7,600 gallons of diesel fuel.

Police later found the man driving the truck at what they believed to be about 70 mph heading east on Ridgeway Avenue near National Drive.

The man drove the truck into oncoming traffic to avoid cars that had stopped at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.

That’s when the truck hit a vehicle that was passing through the intersection.

The collision caused the man to lose control of the truck striking the back trailer of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. This caused the truck to slide on its side into two other vehicles and a home located at 1420 East Ridgeway Avenue.

While the vehicles involved in the incident have been cleared from the roadway, officials said the roadway remains closed due to the spillage of hazardous diesel fuel.

Environmental cleaners/hazmat technicians are working to clean up the spill.

The driver was taken to an area medical center for treatment.

A warrant has been requested for the driver for multiple offenses including reckless driving and incendiary explosive violation.

