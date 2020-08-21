City Manager: 98% of city streets cleared in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion’s City Manager said on Friday that almost 98% of the city’s roads have been cleared.

The only streets closed are dealing with down utility lines. The city’s drop off sites will continue through the weekend from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. So far, contractors removed the equivalent of 7,000 truckloads of debris. During a press conference Friday morning, city leaders asked people for patience.

Mayor Nick Abouassaly said, “There are still uncertainties in the road ahead, that may be long, but I have every confidence by what I’ve seen in the last 12 days that we will recover and come out an even better community.”

The City also announced that its curfew will end after this weekend. The curfew is in place from midnight to 6 a.m. through Monday. While cleanup continues, the city is also asking people to not park their cars on the street.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.