Cedar Rapids family helping storm victims in need one meal at a time

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa family, with 7 kids, experienced their own devastation in the storm, but that’s not stopping them from helping out their neighbors.

On any given day, you can hear the sizzle on this grill under the 8th avenue bridge near downtown Cedar Rapids. It’s where the Robinson family has been setting up shop, with their grill serving free meals to those in need.

“My family has been on hard times before and when my lights went out and we saw the disaster we felt that somebody would need a hot meal,” said Bridgette Robinson.

She, her husband and their kids have been out every day since last Tuesday, starting with the food they had in their own freezer and other food they bought.

“When we first started, we brought everything and then people started coming and bringing donations, so pretty much the days we have donations we use it to pay for everything but when we don’t we pay for it ourselves,” said Bridgette’s husband.

Their family was doing this all while they were without power themselves. Just days ago, it was restored, but many of their neighbors are still suffering.

“The neighborhood is trashed. It’s disaster. There’s trees everywhere. People have no roofs and windows shattered, and cars destroyed. Our neighborhood sustained a nice amount of damage from the trees and wind, and a lot of neighbors still don’t have power today,” Bridgette said.

So they felt the least they could do is give their neighbors once less thing to worry about.

“We just felt a home cooked meal would be more comfort and would make people feel better,” Bridgette added.

On a good day, they usually see up to 100 people. On other days, it’s usually 50 to 75, and with the leftover food, that doesn’t go to waste.

“Whatever we have at the end of the night once it get too dark and people stop coming out, we take whatever we have and find linemen that are still working,” she said. “Tonight we’re going to make a special meal for the linemen because we appreciate all the work they’ve done. It takes a lot to leave your family and come out of town to help somebody else.”

But, Bridgette says right now helping each other is all we have.

“There are good people and if we can’t stick together, we’re not going to be able to survive. We have to stick together in our neighborhood and town.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.