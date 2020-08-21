Cedar Rapids Derecho Updates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steve O’Konek, the Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator, praised everyone working on recovery and said no one comes to work wanting to “screw this up” as the response shifts towards longer-term recovery and rebuilding.

At a joint news conference, O’Konek detailed how storm victims can apply for assistance through the newly approved FEMA individual assistance. Victims can call 1-800-621-3362 between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm 7 days a week or online at disasterassistance.gov. FEMA is still developing a plan for in-person centers to help with sign-ups and answering questions.

Alliant Energy says 85% of Linn County now has power back on and crews are now focusing on the hardest-hit areas with some of the worse damage. Alliant says it is also partnering with the United Way to help homeowners find and pay for electrical work to repair meter boxes, which is needed for many homes before power can be restored. Alliant also warned of downed power lines and for homeowners to contact them if they see downed lines in their property.

In total, city crews have now removed 27,400 tons of tree debris and counting from city streets.

Meanwhile, a coalition of wealthy Cedar Rapids area donors are coordinating with the city to drive donations to derecho recovery. Pat Baird, former CEO of Aegon, said he his helping lead the effort and working with city staff to identify the organizations helping storm victims that need the donations most. He said there is also an effort to bring in more outside groups to meet specific needs.

The United Way is coordinating much of the response effort with the Salvation Army and Red Cross helping provide meals, housing and financial assistance. That is in addition to countless smaller groups and individuals volunteering and helping across the area.

Peter Teahan with the American Red Cross emphasized concerns about finding cooling centers with a heatwave coming this weekend and next. There is a cooling center open at the U.S Cellular Center. He said that heat is another factor contributing to the mental health stress on the community. He urged people to take mental health breaks, play with your kids to help them cope, too, and to reach out for help, even if they don’t think they need it.

Mayor Brad Hart said it is amazing to see all these groups and individuals coming together to help the community. He said most volunteers he spoke with told him they were happy to be there and be able to help others. He said we should focus on that to support each other.

