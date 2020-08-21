Cedar Falls Public Works crews assist with traffic signal/sign repair in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Cedar Falls Public Works crews traveled to Cedar Rapids to assist with storm recovery efforts on Tuesday.

Specifically, the crews are working to repair damaged traffic signals and street signs, including straightening signal heads and camera and regulatory sign maintenance.

“Coming together to help others is what it means to be Iowa strong,” said Chase Schrage, Cedar Falls Public Works Director. “We were extremely lucky that the storm missed us in Cedar Falls and we want to take that opportunity to assist our Cedar Rapids neighbors.”

Cedar Falls Public Works said it expects the team to be working in Cedar Rapids until the end of the month.

The city of Cedar Falls is also welcoming Cedar Rapids residents impacted by the storm to seek provisions or stay in the area. Contact the Cedar Falls Visitors Center at 800-845-1955 or stopping by their location at 6510 Hudson Road.

