Advertisement

American Red Cross offering emergency financial assistance to Iowans in need

American Red Cross discusses what they're doing to help Iowans recovering from Monday's derecho.
American Red Cross discusses what they're doing to help Iowans recovering from Monday's derecho.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Red Cross will be offering emergency financial assistance to those whose residences sustained major damage or were destroyed due to last week’s derecho storm.

The Red Cross said eligible households can apply for $450 to support emergency needs, with funds being made available through Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

People will be allowed to make their own decisions about how to use the funds based on what they need as they recover from storm damage. The Red Cross gave examples of replacing clothes or food, offsetting transportation costs, or using the money for other immediate needs.

The Red Cross defines major damage as significant structural damage to a home that will require extensive repairs, including failure of the roof, walls or foundation. And it defines destroyed homes as those that are considered a total loss due to damage so extensive that repair is not considered feasible.

To apply call 1-800-REDCROSS, and select prompt 4. The American Red Cross said the application requires a valid text enabled phone number and/or an email address for processing.

For information about other resources Red Cross provides, call 211 or visit redcrossdisasterresources.auntbertha.com.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa to discontinue 4 sports programs due to lost revenue

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The University of Iowa said it will discontinue four of its intercollegiate athletics sports programs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year due to lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Part 2: Iowa City man fights COVID-19 for 152 days

Updated: 43 minutes ago
In part two, Scott Saville show the support Neil Bennett got as he left the hospital after a 152-day fight against COVID-19.

Iowa

Four Iowa state parks to stay closed through August due to storm damage

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Storm damage has caused the closure of four state parks in Iowa. Now, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said they’ll have to remain closed until at least the end of August.

Iowa

Cedar Falls Public Works crews assist with traffic signal/sign repair in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two Cedar Falls Public Works crews traveled to Cedar Rapids to assist with storm recovery efforts on Tuesday.

Latest News

Iowa

Help needed in finding missing teen in Wapello County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anne Hughes
missing teen

Iowa

Sept. 3 hearing set in case challenging Iowa schools mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Sept. 3 hearing has been scheduled in a lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order that schools return to classroom learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

879 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 879 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Alliant Energy to begin ‘Project Reconnect’ to assist Iowans with electrical repairs

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alliant Energy announced its next steps to assist Iowans with storm recovery following last week’s derecho storm damage.

Iowa

Unemployment rate drops to 6.6 percent in Iowa last month

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 6.6 percent last month, compared to a 2.7 jobless rate a year ago.

Iowa

Waterloo police: Driver of fuel truck incident was naked

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials in Waterloo said the fuel tanker incident that occurred Thursday morning involved a psychiatric subject who had been running around a parking lot naked before taking a tractor trailer loaded with about 7,600 gallons of diesel fuel.