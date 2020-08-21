American Airlines to drop flights to Dubuque airport starting October

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - American Airlines will stop flying to Dubuque and 14 other cities in the country for at least a month starting on October 7.

That means no flights will come in or out of Dubuque from October 7 through November 3.

Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport director, said the reason behind the cancellations is low demand and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines has a federal requirement to serve Dubuque and those other cities. However, that ends in October.

Dalsing said he hopes this does not last long.

”At very best we hope this is a short inconvenience to the Tri-State area,” he said. “Obviously, COVID-19 is affecting everyone, not just airports, but it is public health and economic crisis and all airports across the nation have seen a drastic reduction in demand for business and leisure travel.”

In a statement, American says they are waiting on a possible extension of the Payroll Support Program, which is still under deliberation.

Dalsing said whether this goes past a month or not is going to depend on the outcome of the Payroll Support Program and demand.

Other cities impacted include Sioux City, Iowa; and Springfield, Illinois.

