Alliant Energy to begin ‘Project Reconnect’ to assist Iowans with electrical repairs

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy announced its next steps to assist Iowans with storm recovery following last week’s derecho storm damage.

Alliant Energy Vice President Joel Schmidt announced ’Project Reconnect’ during a press conference in Marion Friday. It’s a partnership with 4 nonprofits from across the state that will assist homeowners by repairing their exterior electrical system at no cost.

The project is a partnership with United Way of East Central Iowa, HACAP, Mid-Iowa Community Action and Community Action of Eastern Iowa.

Schmidt said these organizations are working to identify homeowners in need, and more details will be announced next week.

Schmidt also asked Iowans to call 1-800-255-4258 or fill out a form on Alliant’s website to report downed power lines as crews continue their efforts to restore power.

