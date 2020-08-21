A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

Advertisement

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in the Cedar Rapids area were still without power Thursday over a week after the Derecho hit.

Volunteers and different organizations were doing the best they can to cook meals and give out cold water to those in need. One of those volunteers was being called the most reliable at the Cedar Rapids Resource Center in Wellington Heights.

“There’s no power after the natural disaster came,” said Willie Davis of Wellington Heights. “There’s nothing to do at home, so I just came down here and helped out.”

Davis, an 11-year-old who lives in the Wellington Heights neighborhood, has helped hundreds of his neighbors get the resources they need until their power can be restored. He has been volunteering since Monday when his family came through to get what they needed and he never left.

“People come through here, and we give them what they need,” he said.

He’s a young man of little words.

“I like to help people,” he said.

However, he’s got a big heart. He has been volunteering so much that he has earned himself the title of “Boss Volunteer.” While the gesture of helping his neighbors wasn’t lost on him, the amount of gratitude from the people he’s touched might not fully resonate.

“This is very important,” said Lisa Porter of Northeast Cedar Rapids.

Porter said she and her neighbors still don’t have power. Having these supplies and volunteers like Davis was helping her and her neighbors get through.

“My neighbors are asthmatic, diabetics, and things like that,” she said. “I just try and keep them hydrated and fed the best way I can; after this, I don’t want to see another grill.”

Porter comes to the Resource Center for food and water often. She has seen Willie in action.

“He’s looking like he’s having fun doing it,” she said. “That’s a good thing. You don’t get too many young people that want to do this.”

Willie and his family have their power back as of Wednesday, which may be ending some of his boredom, but he said he’ll continue to give his time for his friends and neighbors.

“I just came down here every day to help people,” Davis said.

