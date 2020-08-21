879 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 879 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 21, the state’s data is showing a total of 54,709 COVID-19 cases and 1,017 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,550 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 585,503 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 293 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 43 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 81 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

