Waterloo restaurant owner temporarily closed up business to come to Cedar Rapids to help

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo restaurant owner closed up his business, temporarily, so he could bring his talents to people in need in Cedar Rapids.

Rodney Lewis, owner of Rodney’s Kitchen is making hot dogs, grilled chicken and other hot side dishes for people who need a good meal right now.

Lewis said, “I felt it was important to do that, a lot of people been affected by storm so felt it was right to join Miss Royceann and Teamsters to get stuff going for these people, way too much time without power, food, electricity all that good stuff.”

Lewis is working with Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter and Teamsters Local 238 in Cedar Rapids. They will be serving meals from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Teamsters’ facility at 5000 J Street Southwest.

There will also be supplies like diapers, water, non-perishable food, and other essentials available for people who may need them.

