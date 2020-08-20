Tree farm in Marion survives the storm

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion say they haven’t dealt with damage like this since they began selling Christmas trees in 1970. After last week’s storms, the Hoffmans are thankful most of their trees are safe for what will be their 50th season.

Many Christmas trees are still intact at the farm, but there is still a lot they will have to clean-up. In order to get ready for visitors for the upcoming holiday season, they have to clear out all of the timber. They’ve only started to pile the timber, and the owner, Dan Hoffman expects this pile is expected to grow to be five times this size.

Walking through trees to find the perfect fit is part of the charm at Hoffman Tree Farm and they hope to offer that same experience this year.

“We think it’ll be business as usual, we’re just hoping to have a lot of the debris out of the way for folks, but they may have to walk around some of it,” Hoffman said.

Dan and Deb Hoffman are happy they didn’t lose a lot of their crop and are thankful for the several people, friends, family, and church members, who have shown up to help clear the larger trees that have fallen.

Hoffman said, “It’s really been a blessing and eye-opening how the community comes together to help each other. "

The farm plans to be open the weekend after Thanksgiving, barring any other adventures that this year has to offer and Hoffman added, “I don’t know what else 2020 has in store for us, but I sure hope it’s not a five-foot snowstorm at Thanksgiving.”

