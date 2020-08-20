Advertisement

Three Iowa men charged with COVID-19 unemployment fraud

(MGN)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Iowa men have been charged with COVID-19 unemployment fraud.

Officials said Alvin Lavon Rex, 61, of Schaller, Iowa, and Jerry Johnson, 54, of Webster City, and Brian Whorton, 54, of Marion, were charged with COVID-19 related fraud offenses.

Rex and Johnson were charged with mail fraud and Whorton was charged with wire fraud.

According to complaints and an indictment, the three men fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds.

The three men face up to 20 years in prison, a three-year term of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

MidAmerican Energy to giveaway bagged ice in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 24 minutes ago
MidAmerican Energy said it will be at Poets Park in Cedar Rapids to distribute free bagged ice to area residents on Thursday and Friday.

Iowa

School districts with storm damage allowed to begin school year with primarily remote learning

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gov. Reynolds said during her Thursday press conference that she will update the existing disaster proclamation on Friday to accommodate Iowa school districts dealing with storm damage following last week’s derecho storm.

Iowa

292 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 292 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating Wednesday night shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person received non-life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in the 200 block of Scott Court on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.

Latest News

Iowa

Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank providing diapers and wipes to those in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank said it is providing diapers and wipes to families in need following last week’s derecho storm.

Iowa

Linn County REC: Power will be restored to all members by end of Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said it expects to have power restored to all of its members by the end of the day Thursday, more than a week after the derecho storm caused widespread power outages in Iowa.

Iowa

More than 6,500 initial unemployment claims filed in Iowa last week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 6,544 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between August 9 and August 15.

News

Iowa Secretary of State to give out PPE and $2 million for election day virus protection

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he will give out PPE for Election Day, as well as $2 million dollars for counties to protect poll workers and voters.

News

Kamala Harris is making history in this year's presidential race

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris is making history in this year's presidential race.

Iowa

Multiple Waterloo streets closed after fuel tanker crashes into a house

Updated: 4 hours ago
Waterloo policWaterloo police are warning residents to avoid the area of West 11th, Hammond Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.e are warning residents to avoid the area of West 11th, Hammond Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.