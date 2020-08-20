Three Iowa men charged with COVID-19 unemployment fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Iowa men have been charged with COVID-19 unemployment fraud.

Officials said Alvin Lavon Rex, 61, of Schaller, Iowa, and Jerry Johnson, 54, of Webster City, and Brian Whorton, 54, of Marion, were charged with COVID-19 related fraud offenses.

Rex and Johnson were charged with mail fraud and Whorton was charged with wire fraud.

According to complaints and an indictment, the three men fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds.

The three men face up to 20 years in prison, a three-year term of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

