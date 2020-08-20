Storm damage forces Benton Community to play all football games on the road

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - The high school football season is set to begin in one week, but Benton Community won’t be able to play on its home field this season. The derecho that ripped through several parts of eastern Iowa last Monday, destroyed the press box at Bobcat Stadium, plus there were several trees knocked down and one light pole fell. The field has been deemed unplayable.

“It really hit hard when coach told us we won’t, especially knowing I played my last home game last year in a playoff game and we lost,” said senior Ethan Weirather. “That’s even worse playing your last game as a loss and I didn’t even know it.”

The Bobcats will now have to play every game on the road, but two rival schools have reached out to help: Williamsburg and Vinton-Shellsburg. Benton’s Senior Night game versus Oskaloosa (Sept. 11) will be played at Williamsburg and its Homecoming game versus Grinnell (Sept. 25) will be held at Vinton. The Bobcats will be the home team on the scoreboard in both games.

“We met as a team and we’re like, if this happened to us and we reached out, we would hope that someone would help us out,” said Williamsburg athletic director Nathan King.

“Those are two conference schools that are rivals of ours,” said Benton Community co-coach Jeff Zittergruen. “We play them every year in football, but when something like that happens, those little things move to the side and we help each other out.”

Even with the pandemic, derecho and no home games, what matters most to the Bobcats is they still get the chance to play football.

“We’re not traveling too far; it’s not a big deal,” said Weirather. “We’re going to push through it. "

