Spring of Life Foursquare church offering free groceries to those in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to the loss of power, after the storm, thousands of people were forced to throw away their groceries. Springs of Life Foursquare Church is offering people the chance to restock on those groceries for free.

The church is handing out free groceries for people who lost power. They have a range of items from chicken and vegetables, to pantry items. The groceries come all the way from Georgia and South Carolina as part of the church’s disaster relief and people can drive up to collect bags of groceries.

Corinne Ortgies, the Next Gen Coordinator, said, “So, as people are getting their power back on we’re really trying to help those people who have lost things, help them replace that without having to go out and buy a bunch of new stuff. So we’re just trying to help where we can.”

They’ll be handing out groceries at 2300 26th Street NW from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night, Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again Friday evening from 4 p.m. until supplies last.

