Advertisement

Source: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Details will be released later this week, according to the attorney, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about it ahead of an official announcement. The settlement was first reported by The Detroit News, MLive.com and WXZY-TV.

It is intended to resolve all legal actions against the state for its role in a disaster that made the impoverished, majority-Black city a nationwide symbol of governmental mismanagement, the attorney said.

The offices of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have been negotiating for more than 18 months with lawyers for thousands of Flint residents who have filed suits against the state.

Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Nessel, declined to confirm the reports of a deal Wednesday night.

"We and the other parties are bound by a federal court order to maintain the confidentiality of detailed settlement and mediation communications until we reach a certain point," Jarvi said. "We have not yet reached the point where we can discuss a potential settlement."

Flint switched its water source from the city of Detroit to the Flint River to save money in 2014, while under control of a state-appointed emergency manager. State environmental regulators advised Flint, located about about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Detroit, not to apply corrosion controls to the water, which was contaminated by lead from aging pipes.

Residents of the city with a population of nearly 100,000 people used bottled water quickly began complaining that the water was discolored and had a bad taste and smell. They blamed it for rashes, hair loss and other health concerns, but local and state officials insisted it was safe.

Researchers with Virginia Tech University reported in summer 2015 that samples of Flint water had abnormally high lead levels. Shortly afterward, a group of doctors announced that local children had high levels of lead in their blood and urged Flint to stop using water from the river.

Then- Gov. Rick Snyder eventually acknowledged the problem, accepted the resignation of his environmental chief and pledged to aid the city, which resumed using Detroit water.

Residents used bottled water for drinking and household needs for more than a year. Researchers said in late 2016 that lead was no longer detectable in many homes.

Lawsuits against the state are being overseen by U.S. District Judge Judith Levy, who would have to approve the settlement.

Under the deal, the state would establish a $600 million fund and Flint residents could file claims for compensation. The amount awarded per applicant would be based on how badly they were harmed, the attorney told AP.

It calls for devoting 80% of the money to people who were under age 18 during the period when Flint was using river water, the attorney said.

If approved, the settlement would push state spending on the Flint water crisis over $1 billion. Michigan already has pumped more than $400 million into replacing water pipes, purchasing filters and bottled water, children's health care and other assistance.

Other suits are pending against Flint, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and private consultants that advised the city on water issues.

___

AP reporter David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters clash with agents outside ICE building

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland clashed with federal agents for the first time in two months in a demonstration targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that started Wednesday night and lasted until it was broken up early Thursday, officials said.

National

‘Captain America’ star gets political: why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro talks one-on-one with Chris Evans and Mark Kassen as well as some of the local lawmakers who are getting involved in the movie star's new website.

Iowa

Multiple Waterloo streets closed after fuel tanker crashes into a house

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Waterloo policWaterloo police are warning residents to avoid the area of West 11th, Hammond Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.e are warning residents to avoid the area of West 11th, Hammond Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.

National

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

National

Russia’s Navalny in coma in ICU after alleged poisoning

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

News

Clinton County grain farmer has millions of dollars in damage due to derecho storm

Updated: 42 minutes ago
A grain farmer in Clinton County says he is looking at millions of dollars in damage after the derecho destroyed his grain bins.

National

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.

News

Prison in Coralville stops taking inmates due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville has stopped admitting new inmates from county jails due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

National

Bomber’s brother gets 55 years for Manchester concert attack

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds, has been sentenced to a minimum of 55 years.

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.