Slowly warming into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one with highs into the mid-80s this afternoon. Humidity will once again remain low. As high pressure moves to the east in the coming days, the slow warmup will continue and highs in the upper 80s are likely this weekend. Some spots may also hit 90. Rain chances remain very low in this pattern, but if something does flare up, it still looks to be later Saturday into Saturday night. The southeast U.S. may very well have a tropical system to deal with next week which usually means our weather here stays pretty dry. Look for highs to stay up around 90 for at least the first half of the week, then cooling some after that.

