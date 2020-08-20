Advertisement

Slowly warming into the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one with highs into the mid-80s this afternoon. Humidity will once again remain low. As high pressure moves to the east in the coming days, the slow warmup will continue and highs in the upper 80s are likely this weekend. Some spots may also hit 90. Rain chances remain very low in this pattern, but if something does flare up, it still looks to be later Saturday into Saturday night. The southeast U.S. may very well have a tropical system to deal with next week which usually means our weather here stays pretty dry. Look for highs to stay up around 90 for at least the first half of the week, then cooling some after that.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Plan on another nice one with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Temperatures warm-up by the end of the week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The forecast remains quiet over the next few days as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see clear and calm conditions overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Quiet weather and dry conditions continue this week.

News

Derecho impacts local blood supply

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some blood drives scheduled last week for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center were canceled because of the derecho. One of their buildings was also damaged during the storm.

Latest News

Forecast

Another nice one

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the lower 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
Plan on a nice day with highs into the lower 80s.

Forecast

Quiet weather with abundant sunshine

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Iowa

President Donald Trump visits Cedar Rapids to survey derecho damage

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
President Donald Trump visited Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to survey damage following the August 10, 2020, derecho that devastated Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT

Forecast

Sunny and mild today

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one with highs around 80.