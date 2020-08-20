School districts with storm damage allowed to begin school year with primarily remote learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds said during her Thursday press conference that she will update the existing disaster proclamation on Friday to accommodate Iowa school districts dealing with storm damage following last week’s derecho storm.

The proclamation will permit districts with storm damage to move primarily to remote learning as they begin the 2020-21 school year. Reynolds said that 14 school districts are reporting storm damage to school buildings.

Reynolds also said if the damage prevents schools from being able to start their remote learning, they can apply to the Department of Education for limited time instructional waivers.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District recently wrote in a derecho storm damage update that there was major roof damage at 16 school buildings, 12 buildings sustained minor roof damage, and there was other damage at 6 other school buildings. Additionally, the storm caused significant water and structural damage in many Cedar Rapids school buildings. Read the full update here.

Gov. Reynolds toured Kennedy High School to see the damage and discuss plans as students and school staff prepare to begin the school year.

