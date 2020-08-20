Advertisement

Salvation Army & Tyson Foods partnering to hand out free frozen chicken breasts

The Salvation Army helping those in need in Cedar Rapids.
The Salvation Army helping those in need in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army will be partnering with Tyson Foods on Saturday to hand out free frozen chicken breasts to help the community re-stock their freezers.

It will take place at the Salvation Army Thrift Store parking lot located at 5824 Council Street NE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies last.

“Many people lost all of the food in their freezers and for some, it will be very difficult to replace,” says Shalla Ashworth, Director of Development & Communications. “Working with Tyson Chicken, The Salvation Army will be distributing frozen boneless chicken breast fillets, helping families get a head start on replenishing their freezers and feeding their families.”

The Salvation Army is continuing to help those impacted by the derecho. If you need assistance, you can contact them at 319-364-9131.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Spring of Life Foursquare church offering free groceries to those in need

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Due to the loss of power, after the storm, thousands of people were forced to throw away their groceries. Springs of Life Foursquare Church is offering people the chance to restock on those groceries for free.

News

Behind the Scenes: Cedar Rapids City officials detail what goes into derecho response

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
City crews say all of their staff have been working from sun up to sun down along with other local, state and federal help to respond to the derecho, but it's going to be a lengthy process.

News

FEMA to set up disaster line for Iowans to apply for aid

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Iowa storm victims will get individual assistance from the federal government.

News

City of Cedar Rapids crews details what goes into derecho response

Updated: 53 minutes ago
City crews say all of their staff have been working from sun up to sun down along with other local, state and federal help to respond to the derecho, but it's going to be a lengthy process.

News

Police looking for suspects in shooting

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are looking for two men who they say shot a person multiple times.

Latest News

News

Handing out free groceries for those impacted by the derecho

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Due to the loss of power, thousands of people were forced to throw away their groceries.

Local

Giving away diapers to storm victims in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank is stepping help to help storm victims.

News

Diaper Bank in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank is stepping help to help storm victims.

News

Reynolds addresses need for PPE in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
The State Hygenic Lab changes guidance so K-12 students and staff can now get tested at their local healthcare facility... making for easier testing.

News

Red flags to watch for when donating to those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many people are looking for ways to donate to organizations helping with storm relief.