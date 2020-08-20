Salvation Army & Tyson Foods partnering to hand out free frozen chicken breasts

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army will be partnering with Tyson Foods on Saturday to hand out free frozen chicken breasts to help the community re-stock their freezers.

It will take place at the Salvation Army Thrift Store parking lot located at 5824 Council Street NE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies last.

“Many people lost all of the food in their freezers and for some, it will be very difficult to replace,” says Shalla Ashworth, Director of Development & Communications. “Working with Tyson Chicken, The Salvation Army will be distributing frozen boneless chicken breast fillets, helping families get a head start on replenishing their freezers and feeding their families.”

The Salvation Army is continuing to help those impacted by the derecho. If you need assistance, you can contact them at 319-364-9131.

