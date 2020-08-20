One dead, one injured in Iowa County car accident

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is injured and another died in a car accident in Iowa County on Wednesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened at around 11:17 p.m. when a driver in a GMC Sierra, heading southbound on Highway 151, crossed over into the northbound lanes.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle going into the east ditch south of 120th Street in Iowa County. The vehicle hit a utility pole and a culvert and then rolled.

The names of the people have not been released.

