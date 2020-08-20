Advertisement

Officials in Marshalltown asking public to submit storm damage

For people in Marshalltown, clean-up from last week's storm is bringing back memories of another disaster - the 2018 tornado.
For people in Marshalltown, clean-up from last week's storm is bringing back memories of another disaster - the 2018 tornado.
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Marshalltown are asking the public for help to self-submit storm reports.

Federal and State assistance is based on the amount of damage sustained in a storm. They realize that all damage can not be seen from the outside or some may not be exterior damage easily seen due to trees. Officials with the city said, “This information is critical to the review of eligibility for assistance under FEMA programs.”

The derecho on August 10, 2020, impacted thousands of properties in the Marshalltown area and city officials have already begun a community-wide assessment to visualize any damage.

Damage can be reported here: https://www.marshalltown-ia.gov/698/Derecho-Weather-Event---August-10-2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Concert at NewBo to raise money for derecho storm damage relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A concert this weekend at NewBo City market will help raise money for some derecho storm damage relief.

Iowa

Individual Disaster Declaration for Iowa to be signed Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Governor Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Thursday, “We’ve talked to the White House, it has left FEMA, it is now at the White House.”Now, that “it” is Governor Reynolds is talking about is the individual disaster declaration for Iowans.

Local

Dubuque Airport to lose American Airlines starting in October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Dubuque is one of 15 cities across the United States that is losing flights with American Airlines.

Iowa

Police: 3 people killed in traffic crash in Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say three people died in a two-car collision in Davenport. Investigators say the accident happened early Thursday when a vehicle drove through a stop sign and hit an SUV on a Davenport street.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa medical director was aware for weeks of COVID data flaw

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s medical director says she was aware of widespread inaccuracies in the state’s coronavirus data when her agency used it to release flawed calculations that helped guide decisions on school openings and enrollment this month.

Local

UI students worried about starting face-to-face learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
The University of Iowa will be starting classes in just a few days and many, but not all, of those will be taught online.

News

1.1 million seek unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment in the U-S is back to more than 1 million.

News

American Airlines removing service to Dubuque in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
American Airlines is removing service to 15 markets as a result of low demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

State working on a fix for a glitch in COVID-19 testing data

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state is working to fix a flaw with COVID-19 testing data and how it's reported.

Education

Cedar Rapids Community School District outlines next steps

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is announcing a delay to the start of the 2020-21 school year due to storm damage at school buildings across the district following the derecho storm.