Officials in Marshalltown asking public to submit storm damage

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Marshalltown are asking the public for help to self-submit storm reports.

Federal and State assistance is based on the amount of damage sustained in a storm. They realize that all damage can not be seen from the outside or some may not be exterior damage easily seen due to trees. Officials with the city said, “This information is critical to the review of eligibility for assistance under FEMA programs.”

The derecho on August 10, 2020, impacted thousands of properties in the Marshalltown area and city officials have already begun a community-wide assessment to visualize any damage.

Damage can be reported here: https://www.marshalltown-ia.gov/698/Derecho-Weather-Event---August-10-2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.