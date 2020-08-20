Multiple Waterloo streets closed after fuel tanker crashes into a house
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are warning residents to avoid the area of West 11th, Hammond Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.
Those streets are closed after a tanker truck carrying fuel crashed in the area just before 6:45 a.m.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the semi tanker lost control after hitting a minivan while traveling down Ridgeway Avenue. The truck then hit two parked SUV’s before hitting a house.
The residents of the house were able to leave the home uninjured.
The Waterloo Police department wrote on its Facebook page that there was a fuel spill that caused the streets to close.
Waterloo Police is asking the public to avoid the area of W11th , Hammond Ave, Ridgeway this area and streets are closed due to an accident involving a tanker truck carrying fuel. We ask that you please us alternative routes and stay away from the area.— Waterloo, IA Police (@WaterlooPolice) August 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.