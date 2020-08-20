Advertisement

Multiple Waterloo streets closed after fuel tanker crashes into a house

(WSAZ)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are warning residents to avoid the area of West 11th, Hammond Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.

Those streets are closed after a tanker truck carrying fuel crashed in the area just before 6:45 a.m.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the semi tanker lost control after hitting a minivan while traveling down Ridgeway Avenue. The truck then hit two parked SUV’s before hitting a house.

The residents of the house were able to leave the home uninjured.

The Waterloo Police department wrote on its Facebook page that there was a fuel spill that caused the streets to close.

