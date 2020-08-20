Morgan Creek, Squaw Creek Park campgrounds to reopen August 21
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Morgan Creek and Squaw Creek Park Campgrounds will be reopening on August 21.
The reopening is made possible by the extensive debris removal efforts made in the parks.
However, day use areas in the parks remain closed due to storm damage, with exception to anyone attending reserved park facilities for scheduled events.
