More than 6,500 initial unemployment claims filed in Iowa last week

5,828 of those claims were by those who live and work in Iowa, and 716 of them were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing unemployment claims totaled 83,610 last week. That’s a decrease of 8,490 from the previous reporting period.

A total of $23,465,906.17 was paid in unemployment insurance benefits last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,664), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (887), healthcare and social assistance (608), construction (449), and accommodations and food services (429).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $7,881,600 last week. These payments were retroactive because the program ended on July 25. FPUC payments have totaled $1,580,831,143 since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits payments totaled $4,412,626 last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits payments totaled $3,912,116.39 last week. That makes a total of $47,359,562.67 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

