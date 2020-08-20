MidAmerican Energy to giveaway bagged ice in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy said it will be at Poets Park in Cedar Rapids to distribute free bagged ice to area residents on Thursday and Friday.

The park is located at 1215 7th Street SE.

MidAmerican Energy said a refrigerated semi-truck will be at the park until 7 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday (or while supplies last).

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.