Matthew 25 organizations helping out with derecho relief

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit that helps wash people’s clothes after a disaster is not coming here to help Derecho victims because of the coronavirus pandemic. Loads of Hope is a partnership with Tide Laundry and Matthew 25 out of Ohio. They sent out a truckload of hygiene products to eastern Iowa.

They are sending things like detergent, diapers, and shampoo. It should get here by the end of the week.

They work with Procter and Gamble to figure out the agencies to send it to. Leaders said it’s important to help out even if they can’t physically be here to help.

“We’re going to continue those efforts,” said Ben Williams, Disaster Relief Coordinator. “We’re going to continue to help Cedar Rapids as the needs continue there as well.”

The Cedar Rapids Matthew 25, which isn’t affiliated with the one in Ohio, is collecting donations to get generators to people without power. People can also drop off used generators to them. So far they have collected more than 70.

“We got a lot of medically vulnerable people out there that still don’t have electricity,” said their Executive Director Clint Twedt-Ball. “So we’re getting generators out to them, so they can run things like sleep apnea machines, in home dialysis, that kind of thing.”

People can donate to Cedar Rapids Matthew 25 at https://www.hub25.org/donate25/.

More information on Loads of Hope can be found: https://tide.com/en-us/about-tide/loads-of-hope.

