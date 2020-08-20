Advertisement

Marion works to pick up tree debris

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Marion shut down East Post Road from Grand Avenue south to Iowa Highway 100 to work on restoring power on Wednesday. It also announced dozens of trucks and workers arrived to start picking up tree debris.

Some people in Marion are slowly starting to get power back, and getting tree debris cleared is another sign of progress for a lot of families.

On Wednesday morning, Anna Withers had a pile of tree branches five feet tall in her front yard.  By 5:00 pm, city contracted workers had come to pick it up. She and her family had several trees and branches fall during the storm, damaging her gutter. It took their neighborhood days to clean up the block, and debris has been sitting on the curb since last Tuesday. Withers says she was excited when she saw city contracted trucks driving down her street for the first time. “It’s one step in the process. And I know there’s still a lot left to do, but you’ve got to take it one step at a time. So now that that’s gone, we can work on cleaning up some more. You can’t go anywhere but forward,” says Withers. 

The city of Marion is asking people not to park on the street during the day. They say if there are cars in the way, crews won’t be able to pick up the tree debris.

