Iowa City police investigating Wednesday night shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person received non-life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in the 200 block of Scott Court on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim described the suspects as two tall white men. One of them wore a mask. Police believe a red Chevy Cruze, seen in the area at the time of the incident, is associated with the suspects.

The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for assistance identifying and locating the suspects, or the vehicle involved. Anyone with information should contact Investigations Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5468.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

