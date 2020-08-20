Individual Disaster Declaration for Iowa to be signed Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Thursday, “We’ve talked to the White House, it has left FEMA, it is now at the White House.”

Now, that “it” is Governor Reynolds is talking about is the individual disaster declaration for Iowans. President Donald Trump is expected to sign off on that Thursday. This will help people get money to help with repairs, food loss, and more following last week’s derecho. The President had already signed off on funds to help cities, counties, and businesses.

Governor Reynolds also said the Iowa National Guard still has 11 crews out across the state, and have so far cleared debris from 327 city blocks. She did ask people if they’ve been in your area and cleaned up debris, please don’t put new debris there so electrical crews can get in and get to work, but the Governor stressed right away restoring power continues to be a priority.

She said, “A lot of progress has been made, but there’s still quite a bit of work left to do. MidAmerican Energy has restored almost 100% of storm damaged outages in their area and has even deployed crews to support Alliant Energy’s recovery efforts in Linn County and elsewhere.”

Governor Reynolds also said 14 school districts have reported damage, and she’ll update her disaster proclamation on Friday because of it. It will allow schools to move their primary education plans to remote learning for districts impacted by the derecho.

