Advertisement

Individual Disaster Declaration for Iowa to be signed Thursday

A century old barn was destroyed in Cedar County by the Iowa Derecho.
A century old barn was destroyed in Cedar County by the Iowa Derecho.(KWQC)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Thursday, “We’ve talked to the White House, it has left FEMA, it is now at the White House.”

Now, that “it” is Governor Reynolds is talking about is the individual disaster declaration for Iowans. President Donald Trump is expected to sign off on that Thursday. This will help people get money to help with repairs, food loss, and more following last week’s derecho. The President had already signed off on funds to help cities, counties, and businesses.

Governor Reynolds also said the Iowa National Guard still has 11 crews out across the state, and have so far cleared debris from 327 city blocks. She did ask people if they’ve been in your area and cleaned up debris, please don’t put new debris there so electrical crews can get in and get to work, but the Governor stressed right away restoring power continues to be a priority.

She said, “A lot of progress has been made, but there’s still quite a bit of work left to do. MidAmerican Energy has restored almost 100% of storm damaged outages in their area and has even deployed crews to support Alliant Energy’s recovery efforts in Linn County and elsewhere.”

Governor Reynolds also said 14 school districts have reported damage, and she’ll update her disaster proclamation on Friday because of it. It will allow schools to move their primary education plans to remote learning for districts impacted by the derecho.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Officials in Marshalltown asking public to submit storm damage

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Officials in Marshalltown are asking the public for help to self-submit storm reports.

Local

Concert at NewBo to raise money for derecho storm damage relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A concert this weekend at NewBo City market will help raise money for some derecho storm damage relief.

Local

Dubuque Airport to lose American Airlines starting in October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Dubuque is one of 15 cities across the United States that is losing flights with American Airlines.

Iowa

Police: 3 people killed in traffic crash in Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say three people died in a two-car collision in Davenport. Investigators say the accident happened early Thursday when a vehicle drove through a stop sign and hit an SUV on a Davenport street.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa medical director was aware for weeks of COVID data flaw

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s medical director says she was aware of widespread inaccuracies in the state’s coronavirus data when her agency used it to release flawed calculations that helped guide decisions on school openings and enrollment this month.

Local

UI students worried about starting face-to-face learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
The University of Iowa will be starting classes in just a few days and many, but not all, of those will be taught online.

News

1.1 million seek unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment in the U-S is back to more than 1 million.

News

American Airlines removing service to Dubuque in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
American Airlines is removing service to 15 markets as a result of low demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

State working on a fix for a glitch in COVID-19 testing data

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state is working to fix a flaw with COVID-19 testing data and how it's reported.

Education

Cedar Rapids Community School District outlines next steps

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is announcing a delay to the start of the 2020-21 school year due to storm damage at school buildings across the district following the derecho storm.