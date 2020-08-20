Advertisement

Giving away diapers to storm victims in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank is stepping help to help storm victims. 

They’re giving away diapers and wipes to families and children in need after last week’s storm and going to the city resource centers with supplies. Leaders with the Diaper Bank say they’ve seen the need for diapers grow with the pandemic as well as the storm.

Tisha Ritter, the Director of Development said, “Since last Monday, we’ve given out over 50,000 diapers just since the derecho hit Iowa. Again we’re still serving the entire community.”

Anyone who needs supplies can also go to the Diaper Bank on Thursday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. People can also donate supplies to the bank as well.

