FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

It's called ClearMask
The masks are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration has given its OK to the world's first fully transparent surgical mask.

They’re made by an American medical supply company called ClearMask.

The company says their product helps improve communication by making the mouth visible, while still providing a high level of protection.

Some models of the mask are approved for use in operating rooms.

ClearMask says their masks are especially helpful for people with hearing impairments, where lip reading is important. The company also said it helps in conversations between people who don't speak the same language.

You can find them on the company’s website.

