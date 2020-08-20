Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank providing diapers and wipes to those in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank said it is providing diapers and wipes to families in need following last week’s derecho storm.

The diaper bank has made these items available at the Neighborhood Resource Centers in Cedar Rapids on a daily basis.

Those resource centers are located at:

Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW

Northwest Recreation Center parking lot, 1340 11th St NW

St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1340 3rd Ave SE

The ROC Center at 1202 10th Street SE

Taylor Elementary School, 720 7th Ave SW

Those in need can also stop by the diaper bank, located at 420 Sixth Street SE #180 in Cedar Rapids. It’s open Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

EIDB is also asking for donations. Donations are accepted daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the above address. EIDB said it accepts all sizes, brands, open packages of unused diapers and wipes. Donations can be made online on their website.

For more information about the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.