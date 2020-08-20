Dubuque Police Department releases video of viral arrest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released new body, dashboard, and security video on the July 10 arrest that went viral on social media.

Court documents say the exchange was between Jay Murray, a Dubuque police officer, and 41-year-old Yoosuf K. Moment, who was arrested for driving without license plates.

Documents say Officer Jay Murray spotted Moment driving a vehicle without license plates in a gas station.

The video shows Murray and Moment in an argument.

Murray tells Moment to stay inside the car while they wait for another vehicle, but after that, video shows Moment stepping out of his car.

Officer Murray tells Moment he will go ahead and arrest him right there.

Murray begins to handcuff him, but Moment pulls his arm away. That is when Officer Murray pepper sprays him.

After that, the image goes dark. Police said the camera was knocked down as Murray attempted to place handcuffs on Moment.

Moment ended up having a seizure, so officers called an ambulance that took him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He left the hospital that same night.

Moment was not jailed after his arrest.

Police say they conducted an internal investigation and found that officers acted within the department’s policies.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.