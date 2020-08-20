Advertisement

Dubuque Police Department releases video of viral arrest

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released new body, dashboard, and security video on the July 10 arrest that went viral on social media.

Court documents say the exchange was between Jay Murray, a Dubuque police officer, and 41-year-old Yoosuf K. Moment, who was arrested for driving without license plates.

Documents say Officer Jay Murray spotted Moment driving a vehicle without license plates in a gas station.

The video shows Murray and Moment in an argument.

Murray tells Moment to stay inside the car while they wait for another vehicle, but after that, video shows Moment stepping out of his car.

Officer Murray tells Moment he will go ahead and arrest him right there.

Murray begins to handcuff him, but Moment pulls his arm away. That is when Officer Murray pepper sprays him.

After that, the image goes dark. Police said the camera was knocked down as Murray attempted to place handcuffs on Moment.

Moment ended up having a seizure, so officers called an ambulance that took him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He left the hospital that same night.

Moment was not jailed after his arrest.

Police say they conducted an internal investigation and found that officers acted within the department’s policies.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Matthew 25 organizations helping out with derecho relief

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
A nonprofit that helps wash people’s clothes after a disaster is not coming here to help Derecho victims because of the coronavirus pandemic. Loads of Hope is a partnership with Tide Laundry and Matthew 25 out of Ohio. They sent out a truckload of hygiene products to eastern Iowa.

News

Matthew 25 organizations helping out with derecho relief

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Loads of Hope is a partnership with Tide Laundry and Matthew 25 out of Ohio. They sent out a truckload of hygiene products to eastern Iowa.

News

Matthew 25 organizations helping Iowans with derecho relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
A nonprofit that helps wash people’s clothes after a disaster is not coming here to help Derecho victims because of the coronavirus pandemic. Loads of Hope is a partnership with Tide Laundry and Matthew 25 out of Ohio. They sent out a truckload of hygiene products to eastern Iowa.

News

Iowa farmers, agriculture industry in ‘uncharted territory’ with derecho recovery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig met with about two dozen farmers from the area at a farm in Marion on Wednesday afternoon to hear their concerns and questions about recovery.

Latest News

News

Agriculture secretary hosts derecho roundtable with farmers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig met with about two dozen farmers from the area at a farm in Marion on Wednesday afternoon to hear their concerns and questions about recovery.

News

Marion works to pick up tree debris

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The city of Marion shut down East Post Road from Grand Avenue south to Iowa Highway 100 to work on restoring power on Wednesday

News

United Way: It's OK to ask for mental health help after derecho

Updated: 7 hours ago
People can call the Foundation 2 crisis line for free, 24/7, at 319-362-2174 or 1-800-332-4224 .

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District finalizes plans before start of school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District has finalized contact tracing plans before the start of the school year.

Coronavirus

Iowa City man spends 152 days in fight against COVID-19 infection

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Scott Saville
74-year-old Neil Bennett, of Iowa City, and his wife Jeanne, along with his daughter Gwen, had the Egyptian cruise of a lifetime, but it exposed them to the novel coronavirus.

News

Man leaves hospital after 152 day battle with COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Neil Bennett and his family were on the Egyptian cruise that was the source of many of the early coronavirus cases in Iowa.