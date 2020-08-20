Dubuque Community School District finalizes plans before start of school year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - 78% of the students within the Dubuque Community School District will be going back to school, in-person, starting next Monday.

That first day of school was supposed to be last week. The district, however, pushed it back to come up with contact tracing guidelines. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said both the county and the district will be doing contact tracing.

They have put together seating charts for students for classrooms and even the school bus. Rheingans said this will help them narrow down who was in close proximity to each other and when.

But there are teachers within the district who are still concerned. A social studies teacher is wondering how exactly are they going to make sure students keep their masks on and remain socially distant.

The superintendent said it is going to require team effort.

”Every adult in the building is a leader in some capacity,” Rheingans said. “So we are relying on our bus drivers, and our paraprofessionals, custodians, teachers, assistant principal, and superintendent to call people out whether that is a student or an adult in the building.”

Rheingans said those first three days will be crucial to ensure everyone follows those new rules.

The superintendent emphasized that the end goal is for everyone to come back to school in-person full-time, but he said both students and parents will need to do their part.

“Our kids are in school seven hours a day and they certainly have a lot of their lives that they live outside of school rules or boundaries, so it is important for us that, if we want to keep our schools open, if we want to continue to make progress, that we’ are thinking about masks, and hand sanitizer, and social distancing the other hours when they are not in school,” Rheingans said. “When they are out of school we need them to be making good choices and for parents to support that.”

