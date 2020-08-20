Advertisement

Dubuque Airport to lose American Airlines starting in October

(KCRG)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque is one of 15 cities across the United States that is losing flights with American Airlines. 

The company said on Thursday that it’s doing so when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires on October 7th. The decision appears to put pressure on Congress and the Trump Administration to approve another $25 billion in relief after the pandemic stopped most travel plans. 

American has already gotten $5.8 billion and has applied for an additional federal loan of nearly $5 billion. For the Dubuque Airport, American Airlines is the only commercial airline to fly out of the airport.

