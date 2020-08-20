Advertisement

Coralville prison facility stops taking inmates after spike in virus cases

The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville in an undated file photo.
The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville in an undated file photo.(KCRG File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An increase in coronavirus cases has prompted Iowa prison officials to stop admitting inmates from county jails to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

The Department of Corrections said Wednesday that 59 inmates have tested positive in the last week out of nearly 800 tests conducted at the center. When officials believe the virus is no longer spreading in the facility, they will end the suspension.

Staff implemented enhanced quarantine and testing measures after an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Inmates typically are temporarily assigned to the center before being sent to another prison in Iowa’s system.

The Coralville center usually admits about 65 inmates a week from jails.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District finalizes plans before start of school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District has finalized contact tracing plans before the start of the school year.

Coronavirus

Iowa City man spends 152 days in fight against COVID-19 infection

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Saville
74-year-old Neil Bennett, of Iowa City, and his wife Jeanne, along with his daughter Gwen, had the Egyptian cruise of a lifetime, but it exposed them to the novel coronavirus.

News

Man leaves hospital after 152 day battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neil Bennett and his family were on the Egyptian cruise that was the source of many of the early coronavirus cases in Iowa.

Local

Residents at disabled housing apartment in Cedar Rapids still dealing with storm aftermath

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Residents at a HUD subsided apartment building in Cedar Rapids are among those still without power. At the Robert E. Schorg Manor residents, who are mostly elderly and disabled say their living conditions have been horrible.

Latest News

Iowa

Benton Community Middle School/High School suffers massive damage from derecho, will delay school start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many school buildings across eastern Iowa sustained some serious damage, and now some are considering delaying the start of classes indefinitely.

News

Benton Community Middle School/High School suffers massive damage from derecho, will delay school start date

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Crane used to remove tree from historic Mount Vernon home

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 100 ton crane pulled a 180-year-old tree off the Reuben Ash Home in Mount Vernon after it fell during the August 2020 derecho.

I9 Investigations

Hiawatha man get live power lines off his yard after days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Our I9 team brought his concerns to the energy company and was able to help get the lines repaired. Hoyle and the town’s fire chief previously asked the company for help, but received no response.

Local

Sen. Ernst visits Cedar Rapids, delivers food with Meals on Wheels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One of Iowa’s senators spent time in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, following last Monday’s devastating derecho.

News

Residents at disabled housing apartment in Cedar Rapids still dealing with storm aftermath

Updated: 3 hours ago
Residents at a HUD subsided apartment building in Cedar Rapids are among those still without power. At the Robert E. Schorg Manor residents, who are mostly elderly and disabled say their living conditions have been horrible.