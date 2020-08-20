Advertisement

Concert at NewBo to raise money for derecho storm damage relief

A concert at NewBo in Cedar Rapids will raise money for storm relief efforts.
A concert at NewBo in Cedar Rapids will raise money for storm relief efforts.
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A concert this weekend at NewBo City market will help raise money for some derecho storm damage relief. 

NewBo and the Olympic South Side Theater will have a free concert for four hours at the NewBo City Market Yard at the Bankers Trust Stage.

Cedar Rapids has experienced an unprecedented amount of devastation,” said Steve Shriver, owner of the Olympic. “This will be the first of many fundraising events that we will see in our city so we are hoping to gain some momentum of support.”

The free concert and improv comedy, in between sets, starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and will go until 7 p.m. After that, there will be a smaller paid concert at The Olympic South Side Theater. Tickets will be limited to 50 people.

One of the bands playing, The Evan Stock Band, was already supposed to have a concert and turned it into a fundraiser for the Catherine McAuley Center. The center has been helping storm victims since last week. Justin Goodchild will also be performing, with more bands being announced soon.

“The NewBohemia District was one of the first areas to get power back and we are excited to share the strength of our neighborhood with surrounding communities in our city,” Shriver said. “This is a great opportunity for people to show their support of derecho victims while taking some time to enjoy themselves.”

Social distancing measures will be taken at both venues and masks are strongly encouraged. Donations can also be made on to @newbo-derecho on Venmo that will also benefit the Catherine McAuley Center.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

