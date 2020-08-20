Clear at night, sunshine during the day, the pattern continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our overall warm and dry summer pattern stays in place for the next nine days. High pressure begins to slide to our east allowing a warmup to begin. Highs jump to near 90 starting this weekend through the middle of next week. Saturday still holds a chance for showers and storms as a frontal system moves through the state. Dew points push into the middle 60s still not bad for the middle of August.

