Clear at night, sunshine during the day, the pattern continues

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our overall warm and dry summer pattern stays in place for the next nine days. High pressure begins to slide to our east allowing a warmup to begin. Highs jump to near 90 starting this weekend through the middle of next week. Saturday still holds a chance for showers and storms as a frontal system moves through the state. Dew points push into the middle 60s still not bad for the middle of August.

The forecast remains quiet over the next few days as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see clear and calm conditions overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

First Alert Forecast

