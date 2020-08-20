Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District outlines next steps

Storm damage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School on Monday, August 11, 2020. (KCRG)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will delay the start of the 2020-21 school year due to storm damage at school buildings across the district following the derecho storm.

In a derecho update posted to the district’s website, Superintendent Noreen Bush wrote that the board meeting to approve a delay in the start of the school year to August 31 was canceled due to the storm. And now the date of August 31 is no longer a possibility.

During Gov. Reynolds’ Thursday press conference she said she would update the existing disaster proclamation to allow districts with storm damage to begin school year with primarily remote learning. But with power and internet outages persisting now more than a week after the storm, students and staff may not be able to receive online instruction.

Reynolds said if damage does keep schools from being able to start their remote learning, they can apply to the Department of Education for limited time instructional waivers.

Superintendent Noreen Bush’s update outlines a few next steps for the district. One of those steps is waiting on city infrastructure (electricity and internet) to stabilize so online, remote learning is possible.

“There will be a delay to school, and we are working hard to determine when that will be and in what format,” Bush wrote. “As noted above, we need a building assessment for 30 properties, a confirmation that the City’s infrastructure is secure, and the Governor’s proclamation before we can begin to make the determination. Please know we will communicate the new start date, per board approval, just as soon as we can.”

The district will make a new return-to-learn plan once building assessments and services like internet and electricity are solidified.

See the full update here.

