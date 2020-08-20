Behind the Scenes: Cedar Rapids City officials detail what goes into derecho response

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City crews say all of their staff have been working from sun up to sun down along with other local, state, and federal help to respond to the derecho, but it’s going to be a lengthy process.

Thursday, on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids, was one of the neighborhood city crews along with the Iowa Department of Transportation, contractors, and other help were out prioritizing clean up.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get the material out of the residential areas so we can get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Street Operations Manager, Mike Duffy.

First, the goal was to get roads open. Now, they’ve started the process of picking up debris and hauling it to 6 city sites where they are stockpiling.

“Then, we’re going to start processing it as far as mulching it down to something that’s a little bit more manageable,” said Duffy. “Once it gets to mulch, we’re not quite sure what we’re going to do with it. It becomes more of a waste product. There might be some opportunities to work with local vendors and people can use mulch for different things obviously.”

Duffy says the processing centers are filling up fast. They’re unloading one truck every four seconds, so they’ll likely have to expand many of the sites.

“This will take months to get through all the phases and get everything cleaned up, but as far as getting through all the routes initially that should go fairly quickly,” said Duffy. “We’re running this like a snow operation, so all of our snow routes we’re handling those. Once we get one open, we move to the next one. This is a process that’s not going to be handled just with one pass. We anticipate making two or three passes throughout all of the neighborhoods.”

Duffy says they’re asking for patience and reminding people to keep their personal vehicles off the street so it’s easier for the trucks to come through as they ramp up response. This is only part of the larger response plan, though. The entire plan is discussed at the Incident Command Center at the Central Fire Station, among city employees and other partners.

It’s the primary center, but there is a secondary one in the city as well.

"Were in a 24-hour operational period right now and those can vary depending on the incident but what we're doing is we have personnel here from about 6 in the morning to 8 in the evening," said Fire Chief and Incident Commander, Greg Smith.

There are sections for everything from planning, to logistics to finance. Everyday section chiefs go to three meetings, tactic meetings where they discuss what’s going to happen that day, planning meetings, where they discuss what’s going to happen the next day and an operational period briefing, overviewing what happened that day.

“Our planning team comes in and they plan for the next operational period so our operations personal and other personnel are getting the situational updates on the ground and then they get that to our planning team and they start planning for what we need for resources for our next operational period,” said Smith. “Our operational periods start at 7 at night so we’re planning through the day for that 7 o’clock in the evening time period until 7 o’clock the next evening.”

Smith says an incident action plan is developed every day.

“And that has all of the contact info, and all of the lists of resources,” he said. “Everybody is getting hit with a lot of informational or situational updates and it’s really our personnel taking that and filtering it through verifying that information and turning that information into intelligence and using that intelligence to develop our plan.”

Smith says they are still in response mode but now that FEMA has come in they are transitioning to recovery and asks people to stay patient and safe as their efforts continue.

“There’s still a lot of work being out there cleaning yards. Continue to be safe operating chainsaws and other equipment,” he said. “We still have thousands without power, so unplug devices and shut air conditioning, and be aware of smoke or hot smells once the power comes back on.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.