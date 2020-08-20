292 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 292 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 20, the state’s data is showing a total of 53,830 COVID-19 cases and 1,012 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,879 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 576,953 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 300 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 43 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 89 are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

