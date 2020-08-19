Verizon providing unlimited network access until August 25 in storm-hit areas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another major wireless service provider is offering its customers a chance to use their network without overage charges during storm cleanup periods.

Verizon said that its wireless customers will have unlimited talk, text, and data access between August 19 and August 25 in areas that were hard-hit from last Monday’s derecho. Customers included in the offer are in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama Counties.

No action is needed to qualify for the unlimited access.

Customers of U.S. Cellular and AT&T had previously been granted at least some unlimited access to their networks previously.

