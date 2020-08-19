United Way providing disaster recovery funds for nonprofits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nonprofits that are helping with derecho recovery efforts can apply for funding from the United Way of East Central Iowa to help offset the cost of their work.

Any organization designated as a 501c3 which is providing relief services following last Monday’s devastating derecho can apply for a grant from the United Way. Applications are taken on the group’s website, and individual grants will be limited to $10,000. Agencies can apply again if their need is greater than that amount.

The Disaster Recovery Fund, which was created in the immediate aftermath of last Monday’s devastating derecho, has received around $400,000 in donations. The largest donation was from Transamerica, which pledged $250,000 to the fund.

Decisions on applications are made within one week of application, according to the United Way.

