Advertisement

Temperatures warm-up by the end of the week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The forecast remains quiet over the next few days as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see clear and calm conditions overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

For Thursday, highs will warm back into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds at 5-15 MPH. Mostly clear skies continue Thursday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to around 60 with southerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

More sunshine is expected Friday and we’ll see a slight warming trend into the weekend as highs warm into the mid-80s Friday afternoon. Upper 80s will be possible across parts of the area this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. Our next best shot at rainfall comes Saturday where some isolated thunderstorms and light rain will be possible but chances are fairly low.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Quiet weather and dry conditions continue this week.

News

Derecho impacts local blood supply

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some blood drives scheduled last week for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center were canceled because of the derecho. One of their buildings was also damaged during the storm.

Forecast

Another nice one

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the lower 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Plan on a nice day with highs into the lower 80s.

Latest News

Forecast

Quiet weather with abundant sunshine

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Iowa

President Donald Trump visits Cedar Rapids to survey derecho damage

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
President Donald Trump visited Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to survey damage following the August 10, 2020, derecho that devastated Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT

Forecast

Sunny and mild today

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one with highs around 80.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
Plan on a nice day with highs around 80.

Forecast

Mostly sunshine and quiet weather remain in place

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
High pressure takes control of the weather as a cold front slides east. Cooler and somewhat drier air settles in behind the system. Dew points should hover in the 50s for the next couple of days. Overnight lows drop into the 50s with highs near 80. Rain chance remains minimal with a slight chance of building for the weekend. Have a good night!