Temperatures warm-up by the end of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The forecast remains quiet over the next few days as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see clear and calm conditions overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

For Thursday, highs will warm back into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds at 5-15 MPH. Mostly clear skies continue Thursday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to around 60 with southerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

More sunshine is expected Friday and we’ll see a slight warming trend into the weekend as highs warm into the mid-80s Friday afternoon. Upper 80s will be possible across parts of the area this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. Our next best shot at rainfall comes Saturday where some isolated thunderstorms and light rain will be possible but chances are fairly low.

